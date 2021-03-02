AutomotiveBusinessPress Releases

Kia Among Brands With Most 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus And Top Safety Pick Vehicles With Eight Awards

By George McGregor
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

Kia among brands with most 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus and Top Safety Pick vehicles with eight awards
All-new K5 built after November 2020 earns 2021 IIHS TSP Plus rating. Seltos built after August 2020 earns 2021 IIHS TSP rating, when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights. Newly awarded vehicles join Telluride, Sorento, Sportage, Soul, Stinger and Forte in Kia’s stable of TSP Plus/TSP models.

IRVINE, CA – The overall number of Kia vehicles to receive an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+) and Top Safety Pick (TSP) award has increased to eight. The IIHS recently awarded TSP+ to the all-new K5 sedan, which received “Good” ratings in the IIHS crashworthiness tests. The popular-selling Seltos also received TSP status.  

“While we continue to raise the bar in terms of design, value, and technology, safety is always at the forefront,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “These newest safety accolades validate our relentless pursuit of improvement and advancement, and are a complement to recent initial quality and dependability awards to solidify our position as a leader in mobility.”

To qualify for a 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus, a vehicle must earn “Good” ratings in six crashworthiness tests – driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests – as well as an “Advanced” or “Superior” rating for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard “Acceptable” or “Good” rated headlights.

The list of Kia vehicles which made the cut this year are as follows:

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Internet Accountability Project Releases Statement on Big…

George McGregor

Deceased Veterans, Spouses Receive Full Military Honors With…

George McGregor

Massachusetts Based Provider Of Solar Energy Applications,…

George McGregor
1 of 276