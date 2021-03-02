Kia Among Brands With Most 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus And Top Safety Pick Vehicles With Eight Awards
IRVINE, CA – The overall number of Kia vehicles to receive an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick Plus (TSP+) and Top Safety Pick (TSP) award has increased to eight. The IIHS recently awarded TSP+ to the all-new K5 sedan, which received “Good” ratings in the IIHS crashworthiness tests. The popular-selling Seltos also received TSP status.
“While we continue to raise the bar in terms of design, value, and technology, safety is always at the forefront,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors America, Kia Motors North America. “These newest safety accolades validate our relentless pursuit of improvement and advancement, and are a complement to recent initial quality and dependability awards to solidify our position as a leader in mobility.”
To qualify for a 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick Plus, a vehicle must earn “Good” ratings in six crashworthiness tests – driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests – as well as an “Advanced” or “Superior” rating for vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention and come with standard “Acceptable” or “Good” rated headlights.
The list of Kia vehicles which made the cut this year are as follows:
- 2021 Kia Forte SMALL CAR / 4-DOOR SEDAN
- 2021 Kia Soul SMALL CAR / 4-DOOR WAGON
- 2021 Kia K5 MIDSIZE CAR / 4-DOOR SEDAN
- 2021 Kia Stinger LARGE CAR / 4-DOOR HATCHBACK
- 2021 Kia Seltos SMALL SUV / 4-DOOR SUV
- 2021 Kia Sportage SMALL SUV / 4-DOOR SUV
- 2021 Kia Sorento MIDSIZE SUV / 4-DOOR SUV
- 2021 Kia Telluride MIDSIZE SUV / 4-DOOR SUV