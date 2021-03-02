Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly Elected Board Chairman of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches (FSYR)

Sheriff Staly receiving the gavel as the new Board Chairman.

BUNNELL, FL – Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly has been elected by the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Board of Directors as their Board Chairman. Sheriff Staly has served on the FSYR Board of Directors for the last four years.

“I have supported the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches for many years and served on its Board of Directors for the last four years,” Sheriff Staly said. “Being elected as the Board Chairman with an organization I firmly believe is doing so much good for our youth is a privilege. I looking forward to continuing my volunteer efforts as Chairman of the Board and supporting the FSYR team as we ‘mend lives and heal hearts’ of our youth together.”

The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches was founded in 1957 and has been improving the lives of at-risk children through several Florida locations with their comprehensive programs. The Sheriffs Youth Ranches is credited with helping more than 165,000 children and families in Florida.

By utilizing the seven Youth Ranch locations throughout Florida, the Youth Ranches skilled and committed staff are well-equipped to develop young men and women who learn to face the future with a sense of direction, ability and confidence. Their mission is to support needy, neglected boys and girls, establishing a warm sense of well-being, safety and guidance.

Youth are cared for by “cottage parents” who help instill strong work values, integrity, quality, a sense of responsibility and building character, to ensure they are given the same opportunities as their peers for school attendance and extracurricular activity participation. The objective of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is to prevent delinquency and develop lawful, resilient and productive citizens.

For more information about the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, please visit their website at www.youthranches.org.

Sheriff Staly also encourages our community to “Put a Star on Your Car” to show support of our youth by displaying a Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches specialty licenses plate. For more information, visit a local Tax Collector’s Office or when you renew your license plate upgrade to a Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch license plate. Let’s support our youth together. For more information on how to get a specialty plate click here.