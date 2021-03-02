CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Arrest Oakland Park Man for Thefts From Home Depot Stores In Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, North Lauderdale And Sunrise

By Joe Mcdermott
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

PROLIFIC TOOL THIEF
Alain Carre, 39, of Oakland Park, was wanted in connection with thefts from Home Depot stores in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, North Lauderdale and Sunrise. There is also a warrant for his arrest for a theft in Palm Beach County and two pending cases against Carre in North Miami. 

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A suspected serial thief with a penchant for power tools and stealing from Home Depot stores is facing criminal charges after detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested him last week. Detectives with Broward’s Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.), working in concert with detectives from the Coral Springs Police Department and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, arrested Alain Carre on February 25 in Lauderdale Lakes.

Carre, 39, of Oakland Park, was wanted in connection with thefts from Home Depot stores in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, North Lauderdale and Sunrise. There is also a warrant for his arrest for a theft in Palm Beach County and two pending cases against Carre in North Miami. 

Arrest records show Carre stole mainly Milwaukee brand power tools during a series of recent crimes. Carre is suspected of committing at least 11 thefts at Home Depot stores in Broward County since January 15, stealing more than $17,000 worth of items. He faces a number of grand theft charges as well as charges for resisting arrest without violence, fleeing or eluding law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license connected to his arrest on February 25. 

Carre, who has previous convictions for theft and is suspected in several pending cases involving thefts from Home Depot stores, is currently being held in the Broward County Main Jail. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

CANCELLED: Iconic ‘Dr. Seuss’ Displays “Hurtful and Wrong”…

Christopher Boyle

“Can I Kiss You?” – Third Woman Comes Forward with…

Christopher Boyle

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly Elected Board Chairman of…

George McGregor
1 of 943