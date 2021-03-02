Detectives Arrest Oakland Park Man for Thefts From Home Depot Stores In Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, North Lauderdale And Sunrise

Alain Carre, 39, of Oakland Park, was wanted in connection with thefts from Home Depot stores in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, North Lauderdale and Sunrise. There is also a warrant for his arrest for a theft in Palm Beach County and two pending cases against Carre in North Miami.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A suspected serial thief with a penchant for power tools and stealing from Home Depot stores is facing criminal charges after detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested him last week. Detectives with Broward’s Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.), working in concert with detectives from the Coral Springs Police Department and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, arrested Alain Carre on February 25 in Lauderdale Lakes.

Carre, 39, of Oakland Park, was wanted in connection with thefts from Home Depot stores in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, North Lauderdale and Sunrise. There is also a warrant for his arrest for a theft in Palm Beach County and two pending cases against Carre in North Miami.

Arrest records show Carre stole mainly Milwaukee brand power tools during a series of recent crimes. Carre is suspected of committing at least 11 thefts at Home Depot stores in Broward County since January 15, stealing more than $17,000 worth of items. He faces a number of grand theft charges as well as charges for resisting arrest without violence, fleeing or eluding law enforcement and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license connected to his arrest on February 25.

Carre, who has previous convictions for theft and is suspected in several pending cases involving thefts from Home Depot stores, is currently being held in the Broward County Main Jail.