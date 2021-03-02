COPS: Two Female Suspects Wanted For Stealing From Target on Lake Worth Road In Greenacres; May Have Access To Blue Nissan Titan

According to the report, after the unknown females attempted to pay for clothing with a credit card that declined, they left the store with the merchandise. Detectives believe the females may have entered a blue Nissan Titan with running boards and a black tool box in the bed.

GREENACRES, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for stealing clothing from a department store. According to the report, on Monday, March 1, 2021, the unknown females captured on surveillance video entered Target located in the 5900 block of Lake Worth Road, in Greenacres, and selected over $600 in clothing. When the suspect’s attempted to pay for the clothing their card was declined. The female’s then proceeded to flee the store with the merchandise.

Detectives believe the females may have entered a blue Nissan Titan with running boards and a black tool box in the bed. Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.