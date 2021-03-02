COPS: Man Arrested in December for Exposing Himself, Masturbating at Fort Myers High School Is ICE Officer; Currently In now Lee County Jail

FORT MYERS, FL – In December 2020, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Riverdale High School after receiving a complaint of a 30 to 40 year old Hispanic male masturbating and exposing himself in the parking lot. When deputies arrived, they discovered the suspect had fled the area in a vehicle, described by witnesses as a newer model red F150 pickup truck, which was also missing a license plate.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Ruben Ricardo Rosado-Milan. Detectives learned that Rosado-Milan was employed by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as an Enforcement and Removal Operations officer, which the agency confirmed. His mugshot is exempt, as per FSS119. Detectives conducted multiple interviews with witnesses and victims, and executed multiple search warrants on Rosado-Milan’s cell phones, vehicle, and other electronic devices. Detectives uncovered multiple instances of Rosado-Milan exposing himself and masturbating in front of victims, to include juveniles.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Rosado-Milan was arrested this afternoon and charged with seven counts of exposure of sexual organs, two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition, and one count of trespass on school property. He is now at the Lee County Jail.