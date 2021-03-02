“Can I Kiss You?” – Third Woman Comes Forward with Sexual Harassment Claims Against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

NEW YORK, NY – A third woman has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against beleaguered New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, claiming that he made unwanted advances towards her at a 2019 wedding, prompting yet more bipartisan calls for Cuomo to resign and an independent investigation spearheaded by the NY Attorney General’s office.

Anna Ruch alleged that, while at a New York wedding reception in 2019, Cuomo put his hand on her bare lower back after she thanked him for toasting the newly-wedded couple; Ruch said that she pulled Cuomo’s hand off of her using her own hand, an act that Cuomo purportedly told her was “aggressive.”

Ruch then said that Cuomo put his hands on her cheeks – a moment caught on camera, where the discomfort on Ruch’s face seems apparent – and asked “Can I kiss you?” As Cuomo allegedly drew closer, Ruch said that she moved away from him.

“I was so confused and shocked and embarrassed,” she said during an interview while reflecting on the alleged incident. “I turned my head away and didn’t have words in that moment.”

Later that evening, Ruch claimed that a friend of hers had pulled away from Cuomo after he had given her an unwanted kiss on the cheek.

Ruch joins two other women who have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo recently, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, both of whom were aides in the Cuomo administration.

As of press time, Governor Cuomo has not yet responded to Ruch’s accusations. However, a previous statement released by Cuomo addressing the claims of Boylan and Bennett took the form of an apology for any inappropriate behavior, claiming that his attempts at jokes had been “misconstrued.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office has announced an independent investigation of the accusations against the Governor, with James saying in a statement that this is “not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously.”

In addition, New York politicians on both sides of the political aisle have been calling on Cuomo to resign in light of the allegations; Rep. Kathleen Rice (D) tweeted on Monday “The time has come. The Governor must resign.”

State Senator Alessandra Biaggi (D) tweeted “.@NYGovCuomo, you are a monster, and it is time for you to go. Now.”

Republican New York Rep. Claudia Tenney (R) tweeted “he’s facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment. The pattern is clear. Cuomo must resign.”