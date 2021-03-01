Op-Ed: What Do We Do Now? Safety Preparedness

There is a window of opportunity to work on preparedness. This may become critical as shortages occur, the cost of energy rises, medical care becomes elusive, economic systems falter, and people who are not prepared for these challenges become increasingly desperate and aggressive. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Much is being said about uniting with and supporting the Biden/Harris administration. Many well-meaning people are asking, even demanding, that everyone unite and help this presidency to be successful out of respect for the office and for the good of the country. The sad reality is that this administration is going to be a disastrous failure regardless of how much they are praised and supported.

They will try to blame their failure on Trump, racism, inequality, and everything and everyone else but they will be entirely responsible for their own impending train wreck. They will not be able to escape the fact they are deceitfully following suicidal principles and policies. Some of Biden’s executive orders and legislative plans have already put in motion a tragic stream of inescapable consequences. Consider these three examples:

Suppression of the fossil fuel industry will end energy independence, kill millions of jobs, increase costs, cause shortages, and trigger a recession.

Open borders immigration will overwhelm social, medical, and economic systems resulting in service disruptions.

Overspending, overregulation, and excessive taxation will stifle productivity resulting in widespread shortages and suffering.

It will take a while for these things to unfold. We will continue to get temporary benefits from the Trump economy. In the meantime, there is a window of opportunity to work on safety preparedness. This may become critical as shortages occur, the cost of energy rises, medical care becomes elusive, economic systems falter, and people who are not prepared for these challenges become increasingly desperate and aggressive. Consider which of the following ideas might be helpful.

Personal Safety and Security

Situational awareness (SA) is a term often used by law officers and the military which describes acute awareness of potential help or danger in the surrounding area. The main idea is that avoiding danger is preferable to having a hazardous confrontation. Here is a website that gives an excellent explanation of SA, along with examples, and training info.

Many years ago, I asked a friend who was a national karate champion and firearms instructor to demonstrate how he would defend against a knife attack. His response was, “I would run. Never fight anyone who has a weapon if you don’t need to. If someone has a knife or a gun, run as soon as you can. Don’t let an armed criminal force you into a car or have control over you for a moment. Even if he tries to shoot while you are running away, he will probably miss. Distance is often your best defense.”

Stay away from where and when bad things happen most often, like crowded bars, dicey neighborhoods, riots, risky ATM times or locations, etc. Avoid anything illegal and be careful about person-to-person sales.

Family Safety and Security

Having a good job is one of the most important aspects of safety preparedness. The current window of opportunity is a critical time to get a good job. As time goes by it will be increasingly difficult to find employment. Try to find and keep a job that includes benefits and will be viable during hard times.

Consider getting a home security system. Due to wireless innovations, reasonably good home security systems can now be purchased for a few hundred dollars. Also, put wood slats in windowsills to prevent unauthorized opening.

Keep your doors locked and don’t open doors for anyone you don’t know and trust. It’s safer to not answer or just yell through the door to avoid possible danger. Watch for danger as you approach your car and lock your doors as soon as you get in. Drive away from trouble.

Learn how to avoid conflict, wisely agree with an adversary, drop the ego, and de-escalate.

Using family tracker phone apps can help protect from cyber and real-world threats as explained here.

Weapons for Self-Defense

Please note and remember that everything discussed in this article is intended for safety and self-defense purposes only. Weapons of all types, especially firearms, are dangerous and should be used only within the bounds of the law, in accordance with safety guidelines, and with proper training.

The right to own and use firearms is protected by the second amendment of the constitution. Those contemplating the purchase of firearms ought to be aware that some government officials are attempting to circumvent the constitution, inhibit self-defense, restrict firearm ownership, and confiscate guns. Remember that tyrants often use safety as an excuse to disarm their citizens in order to limit resistance to totalitarian control.

According to Cam Edwards, nearly nine million Americans became first-time gun owners in 2020 and the surge in gun sales has increased in 2021. “For some, it’s about exercising their right before the coming crackdown on gun ownership. For others, it’s about increased unrest and the desire to be safe.”

A few months ago, my friend Victor was waiting in line to purchase a rifle at a local sporting goods store. Next to him in line was a petite blond woman in her mid-twenties. She mentioned to him that she was waiting to purchase a pistol. She went on to explain that she didn’t know much about guns but had recently decided to purchase a pistol, rifle, and shotgun for self-defense purposes.

She then went on to ask him many detailed questions about various firearms and calibers. It took Victor about half an hour to teach her some firearm fundamentals. He ended up suggesting that she work closely with a knowledgeable friend, relative, or professional to help her with firearm purchases and training.

Shooting can be a fun hobby and firearms can be great self-defense tools, but they can also be dangerous and complicated. Most folks would be wise to follow Victor’s advice about getting help and training. Here is one general-purpose firearm Victor suggested: Winchester Wildcat .22 Long Rifle. In addition to its own magazines, it will also take Ruger 10/22 mags. The Wildcat is dependable and unusually easy to disassemble and clean. It only weighs 4 pounds. The MSRP is $250. Ammunition is often hard to get so make sure you have plenty.

Prepper spray is a good self-defense option. It will work on animals as well as criminals. Larger canisters with longer sustained spray ranges provide greater protection than smaller units. Stun guns can be highly effective in close contact situations. Pepper spray and stun guns are generally efficient, non-lethal, inexpensive, and subject to fewer restrictions than firearms.

The right of self-defense is important and needs to be carefully considered. Wikipedia defines it this way: “The right of self-defense…is the right for people to use reasonable force or defensive force, for the purpose of defending one’s own life (self-defense) or the lives of others, including–in certain circumstances–the use of deadly force.” The Mises Institute has published an excellent article on the philosophy and legality of self-defense, including the following cautionary statement: “Violent defense then must be confined to violent invasion—either actually, implicitly, or by direct and overt threat.”

As we wisely and prudently prepare for future challenges, we can be ready to defend ourselves, provide for our families, and enjoy peace of mind amid the unrest that may be knocking at our doors.