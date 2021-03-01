Op-Ed: How Do You Spell Democrat? Could It Be H-Y-P-O-C-R-I-T-E?

36-year-old former aide Lindsey Boylan (left) said Cuomo allegedly acted ‘unprofessional’ with her female collages from she worked for him from 2015 to 2018 (Photo, The Sun). Governor Andrew Cuomo (center) Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com, licensed. Charlotte Bennett has accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, saying he asked her questions about her sex life and whether she would consider having sex with an older man. (Photo, The Sun)

DELRAY BEACH, FL – A few years ago during the confirmation hearing for then Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, the Democrats were in a frenzy about him being a sexual abuser and therefore, he should not be confirmed. It turned out to be a phony charge, but the Democrats slandered and libeled him using many sleazy tactics and presenting them as the truth. Kavanaugh’s accuser was found to not be believable and Judge Kavansugh was confirmed and now sits on the Supreme Court. This confirmation hearing occurred at the height of the “Me Too” movement that proclaimed any woman who accused a man of sexual harassment or sexual abuse, should be believed, no matter what. The hell with the tenet that “a person is innocent until proven guilty”.

The reason we struggle as a nation to convince honorable people to enter government is very simple. We destroy them. Here is the story of how they tried to tarnished Justice Kavanaugh's name and prevent his confirmation. https://t.co/mDbWfa0SSN — @amuse (@amuse) March 1, 2021

Well now, we have a sexual abuse case against a prominent Democrat, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York. The governor, a rising star in the Democrat Party during the early stages of the Chinese caused pandemic, with his daily briefings of how he was handling the virus in New York. As the COVID-19 virus played out, he was accused of placing virus infected elderly patients back into their nursing homes, which according to the N.Y. State Attorney General was the precipitating cause of as many as 15,000 deaths. It is alleged that Governor Cuomo was responsible for that decision to place those infected patients in the nursing homes. Notwithstanding his terrible decision, he was awarded an EMMY for his daily briefings, and he wrote a book patting himself on the back, the theme of which was his handling of the virus in New York State. Calls for his resignation have been advanced by both the Republicans and by many of his fellow Democrats.

Today's cover: Ex-aide Lindsey Boylan details sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo https://t.co/DvhnT1B4uq pic.twitter.com/OgHuNAUXbv — New York Post (@nypost) February 25, 2021

Just recently, in addition to his nursing home debacle, he has also been accused of sexual harassment and sexual abuse by two former aides who worked for him in his governor’s office. Now the pressure on him to resign has doubled and it looks like his Democrat Party is throwing him under the bus.

BREAKING: Charlotte Bennett, who accused @NYGovCuomo of sexual harassment, issues first statement since @nytimes broke story. Says Gov has not taken "responsibility for his predatory behavior.”



https://t.co/e1mGs5Hei5 — Jesse McKinley (@jessemckinley) March 1, 2021

Of course, the sanctimonious Democrats and their shills in the news media, have been dragged kicking and screaming for his head after unsuccessfully trying to prop him up until it became obvious that the facts couldn’t save him from bringing dishonor to the party. Whether he succumbs to the pressure to resign, only time will tell.

Prominent Democrats, who were calling for the head of Justice Kavanaugh as a sexual abuser, without any reliable evidence, have been very quiet when the sexual allegations against Cuomo first surfaced, namely then Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Mazie Hirono, Sen. Cory Booker and others. They claimed that Judge Kavanaugh was guilty until he could prove himself innocent, the opposite of that legal tenet of a “innocent until proven guilty”. Their words have now come back to bite them in the butt.

The “modus operandi” of the Democrats is to convict any Republican of an indiscretion no matter how flimsy the evidence, while having a blind eye to any indiscretion of a Democrat. As our headline stated, “How Do You Spell Democrat – Could it be Hypocrite”, the answer is yes, that is a CORRECT statement.