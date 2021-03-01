Op-Ed: Another Dose of Criminal Accusations Against Andy Boy; Headed Down The Drain In Shame; Even Own Crony Brother Can’t Come To His Aid

We predict Andrew Cuomo will not finish out his term in office. Even his own brother, Chris, a major crony on CNN, can’t come to his aid. That network is now repeatedly reporting negatively on the Albany scandals. Editorial credit: Hans Pennink / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – The Andrew Cuomo Crime Chronicles never seem to cease. With each passing week, we continue to get another dose of criminal accusations against Andy Boy, New York’s constantly backpedaling Progressive Governor. To get an idea of how jeopardized his situation is, last week his own bailiwick’s House member and Dragon Lady, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, called for an investigation into the latest sexual harassment charges against him. We predict he will not finish out his term in office. Even his own brother, Chris, a major crony on CNN, can’t come to his aid. That network is now repeatedly reporting negatively on the Albany scandals. Andy appears to be dead meat. He’s got to go.

Andy Cuomo, the son of former NY Governor, Mario, was once a super star and considered by many to be a top contender for the Democrat nomination for President in the near future. He was a darling of the Left with his 2014 declaration that Republicans were not welcome in his state. “Their (Conservatives) problem isn’t me and the Democrats; their problem is themselves. Who are they? Right to life, pro-guns, anti-gay…they have no place in the State of New York because that’s not who New Yorkers are.” He even went so far, in order to build up his “tough man” image in the eyes of Progressives, to physically threaten Trump back in September, 2020, when the President accused Andy Boy of mismanaging the Chinese Virus in NY and causing the deaths of thousands of elderly in health care facilities. An outraged Cuomo Tweeted: “He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York. He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City.” This threat, not only against a sitting President, but a citizen and resident of New York. Disgraceful, shameful and stupid.

The now explosive charges of having been responsible and then criminally covering up for over 20,000 deaths due to his forcing nursing homes to take in sick elderly patients will soon be taken up by NY’s own Attorney General and Democrat, Letitia James. The growing list of sexual harassment charges are piling on so heavily that Andy even tried to appoint a very friendly former federal judge, Barbara S. James, to investigate the claims against him from former Cuomo staffers, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett. Amidst a swarm of criticism over his comical choice of a buddy to oversee the charges, he had to back off and have the AG and a sitting judge jointly choose who would investigate the allegations against him. In short, Andy Boy is going down the drain in shame. We call on New Yorkers to wake up to finally elect leaders dedicated to preserve the safety, dignity and future of themselves and fellow residents.