Louisiana Woman Arrested For Three Counts Of Child Neglect In Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Monday, March 1, 2021, at approximately 5:00 am, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating that an adult female driving a 2018 white Chevy SUV Equinox abandoned a eight year old child at a gas station at Okeechobee Blvd and Drexel Road in unincorporated West Palm Beach.

At approximately 9:00 am, West Palm Beach police received another call stating an adult female abandoned a three year old child at Publix located at Palm Beach Lakes Blvd in West Palm Beach. At approximately 9:15 am, West Palm Beach police received information that the vehicle, a 2018 white Chevy SUV Equinox, was located on the corner of Sunrise and North Ocean Blvd in Palm Beach. When West Palm Beach police officers arrived they located the adult female walking away from the vehicle, abandoning a one year old inside the closed, locked vehicle.

Almost immediately after walking away from the vehicle the female was detained and transported to the West Palm Beach Police Department where she was questioned. After questioning it was determined that she did in fact abandon the children at the locations mentioned.

The female, Miesha Perkins, 36, of Louisiana was arrested for three counts of child neglect. She is awaiting transportation to the Palm Beach County Jail where she will be booked on the three charges.