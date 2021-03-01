CrimeLocalSociety

Louisiana Woman Arrested For Three Counts Of Child Neglect In Palm Beach County

By Joe Mcdermott
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

CHILD ABANDONMENT
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Miesha Perkins, 36, of Louisiana was arrested for three counts of child neglect. She is awaiting transportation to the Palm Beach County Jail where she will be booked on the three charges.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Monday, March 1, 2021, at approximately 5:00 am, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call stating that an adult female driving a 2018 white Chevy SUV Equinox abandoned a eight year old child at a gas station at Okeechobee Blvd and Drexel Road in unincorporated West Palm Beach.

At approximately 9:00 am, West Palm Beach police received another call stating an adult female abandoned a three year old child at Publix located at Palm Beach Lakes Blvd in West Palm Beach. At approximately 9:15 am, West Palm Beach police received information that the vehicle, a 2018 white Chevy SUV Equinox, was located on the corner of Sunrise and North Ocean Blvd in Palm Beach. When West Palm Beach police officers arrived they located the adult female walking away from the vehicle, abandoning a one year old inside the closed, locked vehicle.

Almost immediately after walking away from the vehicle the female was detained and transported to the West Palm Beach Police Department where she was questioned. After questioning it was determined that she did in fact abandon the children at the locations mentioned.

The female, Miesha Perkins, 36, of Louisiana was arrested for three counts of child neglect. She is awaiting transportation to the Palm Beach County Jail where she will be booked on the three charges.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

New Study Indicates Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Less…

Christopher Boyle

Op-Ed: Another Dose of Criminal Accusations Against Andy…

Alan Bergstein

Deputies Investigate Bomb Threat and BB-Gun Shootings In…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 939