Deputies Investigate Bomb Threat and BB-Gun Shootings In Flagler County Over Weekend, Two Arrested

PALM COAST, FL – On Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies responded to the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant located at 3 Old Kings Road in Palm Coast regarding a bomb threat made to the building. The restaurant and drive-thru were temporarily closed while the FCSO Explosive Detection K-9 Unit conducted a sweep of the building. No explosives were located.

The following day around 1:49 p.m., FCSO received a call for service regarding two juveniles who were playing basketball at Ralph Carter Park located at 1385 Rymfire Drive in Palm Coast. The two juveniles told deputies that a dark colored Ford F-150 truck drove past the basketball court and fired rounds from a BB-gun at the juveniles. One juvenile was struck and had a minor injury. Security cameras near the park were reviewed which revealed two men in the Ford F-150. An attempt to identify bulletin was posted on the FCSO’s social media accounts in an effort to identify the men.

A short time later, at 3:03 p.m., deputies responded to an incident at Royal Palms Drive and Belle Terre Parkway where a driver reported hearing two pops and then the rear windshield shattering as she traveled down the road. It was determined that the window was broken by a BB pellet from a BB-gun.

At 3:19 p.m., deputies responded to the Palm Coast Walmart after a caller stated the rear window of the vehicle was broken while he was shopping inside the store. Again it was determined that the window was broken due to being shot by a BB pellet from a BB-gun. Store surveillance showed a dark colored Ford F-150 truck pass by the victim’s vehicle while the window shatters.

Deputies continued the investigation of the KFC incident and traced the phone number that called in the bomb threat back to a 16-year-old named Kyle, who lives on Essington Lane in Palm Coast. The Ford F-150 involved in the BB-gun incidents is registered to Sandra Sanderson, Kyle’s mother. Deputies made contact with Sandra at 7:36 p.m. on Sunday evening. Sandra was informed of the incidents involving her son and shown security footage of the suspects. Sandra confirmed for deputies that the suspect is her son, Kyle, and the suspect vehicle is her truck that Kyle drives.

Deputies next made contact with Kyle with his mother’s permission. Kyle admitted that he and his friend, 18-year-old Christian, were involved in all of the incidents listed above. Kyle told deputies that Christian made the prank call to KFC from Kyle’s phone on Saturday night and fired rounds from the BB gun at the people playing basketball and the vehicles.

“I want to start by commending our team on a job well done this weekend,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Not only did these two wreak havoc throughout the community by dangerously firing BB guns at incident bystanders, but they caused a great deal of resources to be tied up for hours investigating a false report of a bomb and the various shootings. They are very lucky that they didn’t cause any serious injuries, however, they damaged two vehicles and instilled fear in many people through their actions. I hope they turn their life around and the courts teach them a serious and strong lessen.”

Christian was arrested and charged with false report of a bomb threat, battery, criminal mischief and shooting projectile into an occupied vehicle. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held on a $9,000 bond.

Kyle was arrested and charged with accessory to false report of a bomb, accessory to battery, accessory to criminal mischief, and accessory to shooting at a vehicle. He was turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and released to his parents pending a future court date.