Op-Ed: Trump’s Smooth, Confident, Easy Delivery at CPAC Demolishes Dems, Highlights Biden’s Increasingly Troublesome Hints of Mental Impairment

Former President Donald Trump speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida. Sunday, February 28, 2021. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

ORLANDO, FL – Former President Trump’s Sunday night speech at CPAC’s Orlando, Florida convention was a smash hit to the roaring crowd, hungry to hear their leader stir up their spirits after the losses in last November’s election. They were not disappointed. They loved the guy. They interrupted his talks a gazillion times with applause and chants of, “U.S.A., U.S.A,” “We’re number one!” and, “We love you!” And he loved them back. It was obvious.

Trump opened his one and one half hour speech with a tribute to recently deceased Rush Limbaugh, a fitting tribute to one of his most ardent, outspoken and ferocious supporters. We’ll comment on the points Trump hit on in a bit, but want to compare his smooth, confident, easy delivery to that of President Biden, who has increasingly displayed troublesome hints of mental impairment even as he reads from and is apparently totally dependent on his teleprompter and emergency note cards for his wording.

In office, now over a month, Biden has yet to face an open press conference lasting over ten minutes, with each evidently choreographed by his staff and the ever conforming press. Biden appears transfixed on the prompter, reading robotic-like, frequently stumbling over words, making up strange ones and losing his train of thought in mid topic. During a recent speech in Texas, pitifully lost and discombobulated, he blurted out, “What am I doing here? I’m going to lose track here.” He has confused his grand-daughter with his deceased son and could not distinguish between his wife and sister. Red lights are flashing. How much longer before he’s removed from office, one way or another, by his own people? And we hate to visualize that scenario.

“What am I doing here? I’m going to lose track here.” pic.twitter.com/ojs7g8S7aj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 27, 2021

But Trump was roaring like an express train as he made cogent point after point. He settled a frequently asked question by stating, “We’re not starting a new party. That’s fake news!” He claimed that after only one month with the new administration, “We’ve gone from first to last.” He charged that our borders are now gone with millions of illegals soon to enter our now open borders with criminals as part of the throng. The needs of American citizens no longer come first. Kids have been sold out to teacher unions. Sanctions against Iran have been removed even before re-negotiations on the treaty have begun. He ridiculed VP Harris’ claims that her administration had conquered the Chinese Virus. We’ve lost our former energy independence. Women’s sports has been destroyed with bi-gender nonsense. Biden and his crew have demeaned our police forces leading to increased crime. He called for the return to a single, national election day, not one months long. He called for the same voter ID as was required for admittance during the Democrat National Convention. He warned about the plans to limit American citizens’ rights to live freely by sabotaging the first and second amendment. He sees American businesses once again fleeing the country for lower taxes and cheap labor. He constantly reiterated that, “American citizens come first!”

Mostly, we were impressed by his words, “This is a country blessed by G-d” and “We are a Judeo/Christian inspired nation.” This nation’s prior supportive stance alongside Israel is realistically now gone. The overt Democrat Congressional Jew haters and their staunch defenders, their elected Jewish buddies, give us much cause for concern. But, in the final minutes of Trump’s talk, he gave us and the country much cause for hope. He dropped the bomb of a thought of being the Republican candidate for President in 2024. There’s light at the end of the tunnel.

