One Dead In Triple Shooting At Exxon Gas Station In Pompano Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in Pompano Beach. Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday, February 21, Broward County Regional Communications received a call of a person shot at 220 S. Dixie Highway, at a Exxon Gas Station. Deputies responded and discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds near a 2013 blue Ford in the parking lot of the gas station.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported one of the victims to Broward Health North. The other victim was pronounced dead on the scene. As the incident at the gas station unfolded, deputies located a third gunshot victim approximately one mile away at 801 S. Dixie Highway. The victim was transported to the hospital and later released.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene technicians responded to the scene. Detectives determined that the two crime scenes were connected to the same incident. A preliminary investigation showed four occupants were inside the vehicle when an argument ensued that led to the shots being fired.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective James Hayes at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
