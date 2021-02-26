One Dead In Triple Shooting At Exxon Gas Station In Pompano Beach

As the incident at the gas station unfolded, discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds near a 2013 blue Ford in the parking lot of the gas station. A third gunshot victim was found approximately one mile away at 801 S. Dixie Highway.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in Pompano Beach. Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday, February 21, Broward County Regional Communications received a call of a person shot at 220 S. Dixie Highway, at a Exxon Gas Station. Deputies responded and discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds near a 2013 blue Ford in the parking lot of the gas station.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported one of the victims to Broward Health North. The other victim was pronounced dead on the scene. As the incident at the gas station unfolded, deputies located a third gunshot victim approximately one mile away at 801 S. Dixie Highway. The victim was transported to the hospital and later released.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene technicians responded to the scene. Detectives determined that the two crime scenes were connected to the same incident. A preliminary investigation showed four occupants were inside the vehicle when an argument ensued that led to the shots being fired.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective James Hayes at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.