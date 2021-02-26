New York Attorney General Considering GOP Request for Investigation Into Cuomo Sexual Harassment Claims With Appointment of Special Prosecutor

GOP State Senators Patricia Richie, Susan Serino, Pamela Helming, Daphne Jordan and Alexis Weik recently sent a letter to ew York Attorney General Letitia James (above), conveying their concerns over Cuomo’s alleged behavior and requesting a formal investigation. Editorial credit: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – According to reports, New York Attorney General Letitia James is considering the merits of a potential investigation requested by State Senate Republicans into the alleged sexual harassment by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo against his former aide Lindsey Boylan.

GOP State Senators Patricia Richie, Susan Serino, Pamela Helming, Daphne Jordan and Alexis Weik recently sent a letter to James, conveying their concerns over Cuomo’s alleged behavior and requesting a formal investigation into the claims that Boylan recently made in an essay she published on Medium.com earlier this week.

“We write to request a formal investigation into the allegations of abusive, sexist and harassing behavior of Governor Andrew Cuomo towards a female employee while she served as a staff member of the executive chamber and at the Empire State Development (ESD),” the letter read.

The senators requested the appointment of a special prosecutor to look into the matter, saying that the allegations against Cuomo – if true – may require criminal charges.

“We request the immediate appointment of a Special Prosecutor to conduct this investigation,” they said. “If these allegations are true, the actions of the governor and his staff are not only grossly inappropriate – – they are also potentially criminal in nature. At a minimum, the seriousness of these allegations clearly weren’t a comprehensive, immediate investigation by an independent Special Prosecutor.”

Among that claims made by Boylan in her essay include a 2018 incident where Cuomo allegedly stepped into her path and kissed her on the lips as she was attempting to leave his office, and another incident that allegedly took place on a jet, where she claimed that Cuomo got physically close to her and said, “Let’s play strip poker.”

Boylan claimed that Cuomo’s alleged behavior was “so normalized — particularly by Melissa DeRosa and other top women around him — that only now do I realize how insidious his abuse was.”

Cuomo press secretary Caitlin Girouard released a statement on Wednesday that said “Ms. Boylan’s claims of inappropriate behavior are quite simply false.” A second statement released by Girouard contained claims by four state officials that the alleged “strip poker” remarks were never said by the Governor.