COPS: Heavily Tattooed Suspect Wanted For Vehicle and Residential Burglaries in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for vehicle and residential burglaries in Royal Palm Beach. According to authorities, the latest incident occurred on February 5, 2021.

Detectives are pointing out that the suspect has a full sleeve tattoo on his left forearm and tattoos on the top of his left hand. Tattoos in the inside right forearm. He was wearing black Nike sneakers with White soles.

Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.