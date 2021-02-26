CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Heavily Tattooed Suspect Wanted For Vehicle and Residential Burglaries in Royal Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

Detectives are pointing out that the suspect has a full sleeve tattoo on his left forearm and tattoos on the top of his left hand. Tattoos in the inside right forearm. He was wearing black Nike sneakers with White soles.
Detectives are pointing out that the suspect has a full sleeve tattoo on his left forearm and tattoos on the top of his left hand. Tattoos in the inside right forearm.

ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for vehicle and residential burglaries in Royal Palm Beach. According to authorities, the latest incident occurred on February 5, 2021.

Detectives are pointing out that the suspect has a full sleeve tattoo on his left forearm and tattoos on the top of his left hand. Tattoos in the inside right forearm. He was wearing black Nike sneakers with White soles.
Detectives are pointing out that the suspect has a full sleeve tattoo on his left forearm and tattoos on the top of his left hand. Tattoos in the inside right forearm. He was wearing black Nike sneakers with White soles.

Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

COPS: Spring Hill McDonald’s Employee Saved Customer…

Joe Mcdermott

LAND OF THE LOST: Proposed California Legislation Would Fine…

Christopher Boyle

Hook, Line And Arrested: Fort Lauderdale Man Caught Selling…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 936