COPS: Female Suspect Wanted For Stealing From Old Navy in Wellington Village; May Have Access to Silver Hyundai

By Joe Mcdermott
WANTED IN WELLINGTON
According to the report, the unknown female pictured entered Old Navy, removed a tote bag from one of the shelves and filled it with miscellaneous women’s clothing before exiting the store without paying. Detectives believe she may have fled in a silver Hyundai.

Detectives believe she may have fled in a silver Hyundai compact car. The incident occurred between January 23, 2021 and February 20, 2021. The Old Navy is located in the 800 block of State Road 7, in Village of Wellington.

Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

