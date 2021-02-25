CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Traffic Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Accident; Deltona Man, 31, Struck, Killed on Normandy Boulevard

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Volusia Sheriff
Witnesses said that John Ramos, 31, of Deltona, was holding a skateboard while standing on the roadway at the intersection of North Normandy Boulevard and Merrimac Street just before 9:30 p.m. 

DELTONA, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating a traffic-related death after a 31-year-old Deltona man was struck by a vehicle and later died of his injuries Wednesday night. The victim, identified as John Ramos, was holding a skateboard while standing on the roadway at the intersection of North Normandy Boulevard and Merrimac Street just before 9:30 p.m. 

He was struck by a black 2015 Nissan Rogue traveling south on North Normandy Boulevard. Witnesses said Ramos was leaning over something and was struck when he stood up. Bystanders performed CPR on the victim before Deltona Fire Rescue units arrived and took over lifesaving efforts.

Ramos was flown by Air One to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford. He was pronounced deceased just after midnight. The Volusia Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the crash. The driver and passenger of the Rogue were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and the driver was released from the scene pending toxicology results. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
