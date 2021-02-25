New One-Shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Deemed “Safe and Effective” by FDA; Approval for Use Expected Within Few Days

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new one-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson has been deemed “safe and effective” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and could potentially be approved for use by adults within a few days, reports say.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine differs from the two previously authorized by the FDA – Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech – in that it only requires a single dose as opposed to two separate doses.
The well-known pharmaceutical company reports an overall efficacy rate of 66 percent in preventing moderate-to-severe cases of COVID-19, 85 percent effectiveness overall in preventing severe COVID-related disease, and 100 percent effectiveness in preventing COVID-related hospitalization and death. It is also more effective against the recently-discovered South African COVID strain than initially thought, and is already in use in that country.
Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook |
Twitter |
Youtube |
Instagram |
LinkedIn |
Pinterest |
Flipboard |
Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
In addition, Johnson & Johnson is also looking into a more effective, two-shot version of the vaccine; if it comes to fruition, recipients of the initial one-dose vaccine may be encouraged to get a booster shot. Currently, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is possibly less effective on paper than its Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna counterparts, although experts are quick to point out the lack of COVID variants in existence while the first two vaccines were in development.
Johnson & Johnson submitted the paperwork for FDA approval of the vaccine on Thursday, and an FDA advisory committee will be holding a meeting on Friday to look over the data on the well-known pharmaceutical company’s vaccine and make their determination as to whether or not to approve it.
Experts are expecting the FDA to give the vaccine a thumbs-up, which would go a long way towards helping to address COVID-19 vaccine shortages across the country. If approved, Johnson & Johnson has said that they will provide 20 million doses by the end of March, and 100 million doses by June 2021; this will go along with additional doses – 300 million each – that Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have agreed to deliver by July.