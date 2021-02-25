PoliticsPress ReleasesTechnology

Internet Accountability Project Releases Statement on Big Tech Antitrust Subcommittee Hearing

By George McGregor
Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law | Reviving Competition, Part 1: Proposals to Address Gatekeeper Power and Lower Barriers to Entry
Representative for Rhode Island’s 1st congressional district, David Cicilline, Chairman, Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law. Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law | Reviving Competition, Part 1: Proposals to Address Gatekeeper Power and Lower Barriers to Entry. February 25, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project, released the following statement on today’s House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law’s hearing: “Reviving Competition, Part 1: Proposals to Address Gatekeeper Power and Lower Barriers to Entry Online.” 

“The hearing and expert witness testimony demonstrated the new bipartisan consensus that Big Tech monopolists have gotten too big and too powerful and must be broken up. Our antitrust laws are meant to hold companies and industries accountable and ensure the marketplace is free, fair and allows for competition so that American ingenuity and innovation can thrive. The era of Big Tech’s bullying, anticompetitive practices going unanswered is nearing its end. But recognizing the problem is not enough. Congress and the Administration must act soon to update federal antitrust law and provide the resources and attention necessary to aggressively enforce current law. The Internet Accountability Project thanks Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline and Ranking Member Ken Buck for their leadership in the fight to finally address one of the gravest threats to personal liberty and freedom we face as a country.”

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct. Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges. More information on Davis and IAP can be found here.

FULL HEARING: Reviving Competition, Part 1: Proposals to Address Gatekeeper Power & Lower Barriers to Entry Online, Streamed Live on February 25, 2021.

