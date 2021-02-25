CrimeLocalSociety

Hook, Line And Arrested: Fort Lauderdale Man Caught Selling Stolen Fishing Equipment In City of Stuart

By Joe Mcdermott
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

GRAND THEFT
Christopher Wolkoff, 37, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested and charged with grand theft. He was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for a violation of probation for robbery out of New York. 

STUART, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man with over $20,000 in stolen fishing equipment and $8,870 in cash. Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach detectives assisted the Stuart Police Department in an operation related to a burglary that occurred in the City of Stuart. On Sunday, February 21, an investigation led detectives to the Red Carpet Inn at 2460 W. State Road 84 in Dania Beach where the suspect, later identified as Christopher Wolkoff of Fort Lauderdale, was staying. 

During the investigation, detectives found equipment being offered online and were able to recover over $20,000 in stolen fishing equipment and seize $8,870 in cash for forfeiture. Wolkoff, 37, was arrested and charged with grand theft. He was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for a violation of probation for robbery out of New York. 

In addition, the Stuart Police Department is filing an arrest warrant for four counts of burglary and grand theft in excess of $70,000. Wolkoff remains in custody at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail.  The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

COPS: Suspect Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Card To…

Joe Mcdermott

Deceased Veterans, Spouses Receive Full Military Honors With…

George McGregor

UPDATED: Charlotte County Deputy Dragged From Car When…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 934