Hook, Line And Arrested: Fort Lauderdale Man Caught Selling Stolen Fishing Equipment In City of Stuart

Christopher Wolkoff, 37, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested and charged with grand theft. He was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for a violation of probation for robbery out of New York.

STUART, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man with over $20,000 in stolen fishing equipment and $8,870 in cash. Broward Sheriff’s Office Dania Beach detectives assisted the Stuart Police Department in an operation related to a burglary that occurred in the City of Stuart. On Sunday, February 21, an investigation led detectives to the Red Carpet Inn at 2460 W. State Road 84 in Dania Beach where the suspect, later identified as Christopher Wolkoff of Fort Lauderdale, was staying.

During the investigation, detectives found equipment being offered online and were able to recover over $20,000 in stolen fishing equipment and seize $8,870 in cash for forfeiture. Wolkoff, 37, was arrested and charged with grand theft. He was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for a violation of probation for robbery out of New York.

In addition, the Stuart Police Department is filing an arrest warrant for four counts of burglary and grand theft in excess of $70,000. Wolkoff remains in custody at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail. The investigation remains active and ongoing.