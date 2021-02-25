CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking 15 Year Old Teen Missing Ten Days; May Be In North Port, Charlotte County Area

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

TEN DAY DISAPPEARANCE
Alexus Szuba is 5’01, 138 pounds, hazel eyes, and red shoulder length hair. A description of her clothing at the time of her disappearance is not available and is unknown at this time.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 15 year old Alexus Szuba, left her residence on Monday, February 15th, 2021 and has not been seen since. Alexus is 5’01, 138 pounds, hazel eyes, and red shoulder length hair. A description of her clothing at the time of her disappearance is not available and is unknown at this time.

Detectives believe Alexus may be in the North Port, Charlotte County area and are asking the public for help locating Alexus Szuba. If you have any information on the whereabouts of 15 year old Alexus Szuba, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Charlotte County Deputy Dragged From Car When Suspect With…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Volusia Traffic Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal…

Jessica Mcfadyen

New Study Shows Desert Camels Dying From Ingesting Plastic…

George McGregor
1 of 933