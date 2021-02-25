Detectives Seeking 15 Year Old Teen Missing Ten Days; May Be In North Port, Charlotte County Area

Alexus Szuba is 5’01, 138 pounds, hazel eyes, and red shoulder length hair. A description of her clothing at the time of her disappearance is not available and is unknown at this time.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 15 year old Alexus Szuba, left her residence on Monday, February 15th, 2021 and has not been seen since. Alexus is 5’01, 138 pounds, hazel eyes, and red shoulder length hair. A description of her clothing at the time of her disappearance is not available and is unknown at this time.

Detectives believe Alexus may be in the North Port, Charlotte County area and are asking the public for help locating Alexus Szuba. If you have any information on the whereabouts of 15 year old Alexus Szuba, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.