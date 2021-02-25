Deceased Veterans, Spouses Receive Full Military Honors With ‘Call To Honor’ #24 Event At South Florida National Cemetery In Lake Worth

Missing in America Project (MIAP) Florida, in cooperation with Van Orsdel Family Funeral Chapels in Miami-Dade County, and the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department, honored 35 deceased veterans and 12 deceased spouses of veterans, in a full military honors service, at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth. File photo.

Today, February 25, 2021, at 11:00am, MIAP – Florida, in cooperation with Van Orsdel Family Funeral Chapels in Miami-Dade County, and the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department, honored 35 deceased veterans and 12 deceased spouses of veterans, in a full military honors service, at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth.

The veterans served in the US Army, Marine Corps., Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines during World Wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam and other non-war specific periods. The longest that any of those that were honored had been unclaimed was since 1952. Of those that were honored, the unclaimed cremated remains of 16 veterans and 5 spouses were interred during the service. The unclaimed cremated remains of the other 19 veterans and 7 spouses had been interred at the cemetery on November 10, 2020 after the full military honors service for them was necessarily cancelled due to Tropical Storm Eta. Members of two of the veterans’ families attended the service and were presented with folded flags.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies and members of numerous area veterans organizations participated in the service, but, due to COVID-19 concerns and the National Cemetery Administration’s policy regarding the number of individuals that can currently attend services at national cemeteries, the service was not publicized in advance or open to the public.

The purpose of the Missing in America Project (MIAP) is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans through the joint efforts of private, state and federal organizations, and to provide honor, respect and dignity to those who have served this country by securing a final resting place for these forgotten heroes. https://www.miap.us