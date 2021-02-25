CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Suspect Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Card To Purchase Big Ticket Electronic Items At Target In Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, the suspect pictured is wanted for using a victims credit cards to purchase ‘big ticket’ electronic items at Target located in Lake Worth. He may have been driving a 2015 Toyota Camry. This incident occurred on Monday, February 22, 2021. 

Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

