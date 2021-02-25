COPS: Suspect Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Card To Purchase Big Ticket Electronic Items At Target In Lake Worth

According to authorities, the suspect pictured is wanted for using a victims credit cards to purchase ‘big ticket’ electronic items at Target located in Lake Worth. He may have been driving a 2015 Toyota Camry. This incident occurred on Monday, February 22, 2021.

LAKE WORTH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for using stolen credit cards at Target in Lake Worth. According to authorities, the suspect pictured is wanted for using a victims credit cards to purchase ‘big ticket’ electronic items at Target located in Lake Worth. He may have been driving a 2015 Toyota Camry. This incident occurred on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.