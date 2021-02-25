COPS: Spring Hill McDonald’s Employee Saved Customer Debit Card Images at Drive-Thru In Organized Scheme to Defraud

Brittany Robinson, 27, was placed under arrest and charged with organized fraud, fraudulent use of credit card, criminal use of personal identification information, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

SPRING HILL, FL – Detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Economic Crimes Unit recently completed an investigation into Organized Fraud. The investigation led to the arrest of McDonald’s employee, Brittany Robinson.

The initial investigation began in November 2020 when two victims reported unauthorized charges on their debit cards. The unauthorized charges ranged from payments to utility companies, home furnishing rentals, and numerous food delivery purchases. Just prior to discovering the unauthorized charges, both victims reported using debit cards at the McDonald’s drive-thru, located at 4166 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill.

Utilizing investigative subpoenas, detectives identified Robinson as a suspect. Coincidentally, Robinson was employed at the McDonald’s and was frequently assigned to work the drive-thru. With cooperation from McDonald’s management, detectives confirmed Robinson was working when both victims made purchases at the restaurant.

Establishing probable cause to arrest Robinson, on November 20, 2020, detectives located Robinson at her place of employment and placed her into custody. Robinson was uncooperative when interviewed by detectives and denied all fraud allegations.

Detectives seized Robinson’s cell phone and obtained a search warrant. A forensic examination of the cell phone revealed over 20 images of credit/debit cards which had been taken inside of the McDonald’s, from customers at the drive-thru window. Brittany Robinson, 27, was placed under arrest and charged with organized fraud, fraudulent use of credit card, criminal use of personal identification information, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Her bond was set at $12,000 in accordance with a court-defined bond schedule.

Detectives contacted each of the victims regarding their credit/debit information being compromised and additional charges are pending. Robinson remains in the Hernando County Detention Center, pending trial.