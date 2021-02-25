CrimeLocalSociety

Charlotte County Deputy Dragged From Car When Suspect With Warrant Flees Traffic Stop Near North Port

By Jessica Mcfadyen
FLEEING SUSPECT
Glen Alonzo Steele, 55, fled into North Port city limits where he drove through a wooded area rolling the vehicle several times over a small canal and ultimately landed upside down. Both suspect and officer were flown to a local hospital.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – During the early morning hours of Thursday, February 25th, a traffic stop was conducted on a white Infiniti for a faulty tail light in the area of Tamiami Trail and Adalia Terrace near North Port. Law enforcement made contact with the driver who originally provided deputies with a false name. Throughout their investigation, deputies were able to correctly identify the driver as 55 year old Glen Alonzo Steele. Communications alerted deputies of an active Charlotte County warrant for Steele for failure to appear on a 2020 traffic charge.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies located Cocaine, Methamphetamine and pills from within the vehicle. Steele then fled on foot, leaping from the passenger side of the vehicle. A deputy on scene pursued the suspect when a struggle ensued between the two. The deputy was dragged from the side of the vehicle before being released from it’s hold.

Steele continued fleeing into North Port city limits where he drove through a wooded area rolling the vehicle several times over a small canal and ultimately landed upside down. Both suspect and officer were flown to a local hospital. Steele is in custody at this time as he receives medical care for a suspected head injury.

The deputy involved has been released from the hospital sustaining only minor injuries. This is an extremely active case with multiple charges pending for Glen Alonzo Steele. Updates will be forthcoming when they are available.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
