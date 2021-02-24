CrimeLocalSociety

Stabbing Incident In Hernando Began As Verbal Altercation Between Two Transients Regarding Panhandling On The Corner, Cops Say

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

Leah Victoria Barrett, 32, was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Her bond was set at $11,000.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL – A stabbing incident reported on yesterday, February 23, turned out to be the result of a verbal dispute that escalated between two transients over panhandling, according to authorities. On Tuesday, Hernando County authorities responded to the area of Mariner Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard alongside the Walgreens regarding a male on the ground, who was reportedly bleeding from his face.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a male on the sidewalk; the male was bleeding profusely from his upper body. Witnesses provided a description and direction of travel for a female suspect. Deputies quickly located the suspect walking eastbound on Cortez Boulevard and placed her into custody.

An investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were both transients and did not know one another but were engaged in a verbal altercation regarding panhandling on the corner. During the altercation, the suspect became physically aggressive and began pushing the victim who then fell to the ground.

While falling, the victim felt a “burning or stinging” sensation on the side of his neck. Detecting a large amount of blood in the area of his face and neck, the victim realized he’d been stabbed. While still on the ground, the victim observed the suspect running eastbound from the scene.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Deputies stopped and detained the suspect, later identified as Leah Victoria Barrett, in the area of Cortez Boulevard and Fish Eagle Boulevard. During a weapons search of her person, deputies located a stainless steel steak knife in her right front pocket. This knife had what appeared to be blood on it.  Deputies also located a hunting-style knife with a six-inch blade inside Barrett’s backpack. 

While speaking with detectives regarding the incident, Barrett, who does not possess a concealed weapons permit, changed her story a few times; however, she did say she “stuck him” when asked about the bloody substance on the knife deputies located in her pocket.

Barrett then became uncooperative with detectives. At that point, Leah Victoria Barrett, 32, was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. Her bond was set at $11,000. The victim’s injuries were deemed to be not life-threatening.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

“This is Not Okay” Ocasio-Cortez Criticizes Biden Decision…

Christopher Boyle

Newest Flagler Sheriff K-9 Team Completes Training, Ready…

George McGregor

COPS: Suspect Wanted For Fraudulent Withdraws From Two…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 931