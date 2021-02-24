Newest Flagler Sheriff K-9 Team Completes Training, Ready for Full Duty

The graduates: Deputy Robin Towns and K-9 Keanu.

BUNNELL, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s (FCSO) newest K-9 team, Deputy Robin Towns and K-9 Keanu, have successfully completed a 480-hour Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) K-9 Team training course and a 200-hour narcotics detection course. The K-9 team is now active on full-duty patrol in Flagler County.

K-9 Keanu is a nearly two year old Belgian Malinois born in Hungary. He was generously donated to the FCSO by Dr. Caesar DePaço and Summit Nutritionals International. K-9 Keanu is a dual purpose canine trained in narcotics detection and apprehension. Deputy Towns and K-9 Keanu are now cleared to patrol the roadways, respond to calls for service, aid FCSO deputies in searching for suspects or

narcotics, and help keep the streets of Flagler County safe. “This community welcomed this new K-9 team from day one by helping us name the newest K-9 on the Unit,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I would like to thank Dr. Caesar DePaço for donating our newest K-9 to us. Now that training is complete, they are ready to serve and protect the community. We can’t wait to see what a difference the K-9 Unit will make with this great new addition.”

The FCSO K-9 Unit is comprised of six teams: Four patrol teams with dual purpose canines, one explosive detection K-9 team, and one search and rescue bloodhound team.