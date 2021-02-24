CrimeLocalPress Releases

Newest Flagler Sheriff K-9 Team Completes Training, Ready for Full Duty

By George McGregor
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

The graduates: Deputy Robin Towns and K-9 Keanu.
The graduates: Deputy Robin Towns and K-9 Keanu.

BUNNELL, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s (FCSO) newest K-9 team, Deputy Robin Towns and K-9 Keanu, have successfully completed a 480-hour Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) K-9 Team training course and a 200-hour narcotics detection course. The K-9 team is now active on full-duty patrol in Flagler County.

K-9 Keanu is a nearly two year old Belgian Malinois born in Hungary. He was generously donated to the FCSO by Dr. Caesar DePaço and Summit Nutritionals International. K-9 Keanu is a dual purpose canine trained in narcotics detection and apprehension. Deputy Towns and K-9 Keanu are now cleared to patrol the roadways, respond to calls for service, aid FCSO deputies in searching for suspects or

narcotics, and help keep the streets of Flagler County safe. “This community welcomed this new K-9 team from day one by helping us name the newest K-9 on the Unit,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I would like to thank Dr. Caesar DePaço for donating our newest K-9 to us. Now that training is complete, they are ready to serve and protect the community. We can’t wait to see what a difference the K-9 Unit will make with this great new addition.”

Deputy Towns and K-9 Keanu.
Deputy Towns and K-9 Keanu.
Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

The FCSO K-9 Unit is comprised of six teams: Four patrol teams with dual purpose canines, one explosive detection K-9 team, and one search and rescue bloodhound team.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

New Ford Explorer King Ranch Edition Brings Texas Spirit to…

George McGregor

COPS: Suspect Wanted For Fraudulent Withdraws From Two…

Joe Mcdermott

Pennsylvania Girl, 14, Stabbed Handicapped Sister, 19, to…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 624