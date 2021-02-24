Detectives Looking for Suspect Wanted for Stealing Alcohol from Total Wine in Wellington

According to authorities, the elderly male shown entered Total Wine, selected a bottle of alcohol, removed it from the box and concealed it, then excited the store. This incident occurred yesterday, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The Total Wine is located in the 900 block of South State Road 7 in the Village of Wellington.

WELLINGTON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for stealing alcohol from Total Wine store in Wellington. According to authorities, an elderly male entered Total Wine, selected a bottle of alcohol, removed it from the box and concealed it, then excited the store. This incident occurred yesterday, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The Total Wine is located in the 900 block of South State Road 7 in the Village of Wellington.

Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.