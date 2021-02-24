COPS: Greenacres Man, 25, Scammed Victim Into Believing Grandson Was Arrested, Needed $15k Wire Transfer to Bail Him Out

Guerby Saint Cyr, 25, of Greenacres, was arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail where he is currently being booked for theft by deception; second degree felony in Utah and two counts of communications fraud; also second degree felonies in Utah.

GREENACRES, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, on January 10, 2019, Guerby Saint Cyr, 25, of Greenacres, scammed a victim into believing his grandson was arrested. Saint Cyr convinced the victim into believing he was his grandson’s attorney and needed a wire transfer of $15,655 to bail him out.

After further investigation and a positive suspect identification, the case was adopted by the Cedar City Police Department in the State of Utah. On February 18, 2021, an extradition no bail arrest warrant was issued out of the State of Utah for the following charges: theft by deception; second degree felony in Utah and two counts of communications fraud; also second degree felonies in Utah.

Today, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, detectives from the Fugitive Warrants Division located Guerby Saint Cyr, arrested and transported him to the Palm Beach County Jail where he is currently being booked for the charges.