COPS: Greenacres Man, 25, Scammed Victim Into Believing Grandson Was Arrested, Needed $15k Wire Transfer to Bail Him Out

By Joe Mcdermott
Guerby Saint Cyr, 25, of Greenacres, was arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail where he is currently being booked for theft by deception; second degree felony in Utah and two counts of communications fraud; also second degree felonies in Utah.
GREENACRES, FL – According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office, on January 10, 2019, Guerby Saint Cyr, 25, of Greenacres, scammed a victim into believing his grandson was arrested. Saint Cyr convinced the victim into believing he was his grandson’s attorney and needed a wire transfer of $15,655 to bail him out.

After further investigation and a positive suspect identification, the case was adopted by the Cedar City Police Department in the State of Utah. On February 18, 2021, an extradition no bail arrest warrant was issued out of the State of Utah for the following charges: theft by deception; second degree felony in Utah and two counts of communications fraud; also second degree felonies in Utah.

Today, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, detectives from the Fugitive Warrants Division located Guerby Saint Cyr, arrested and transported him to the Palm Beach County Jail where he is currently being booked for the charges.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
