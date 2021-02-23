CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect in Custody After Stabbing In Hernando County

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

STABBING INCIDENT

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL – On Tuesday, February 23, just after 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies along with Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to the area of Mariner Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard alongside the Walgreens regarding a male on the ground, who was reportedly bleeding from his face.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a male on the sidewalk; the male was bleeding profusely from his upper body. A preliminary investigation revealed the male had been stabbed. Witnesses provided a description and direction of travel for a female suspect. Deputies quickly located the suspect walking eastbound on Cortez Boulevard and placed her into custody.

The suspect is currently being interviewed by detectives. There are no other known suspects at large and there is no threat to the community. The victim was treated on scene by HCFES then transported to a local trauma center. His condition is unknown at this time.

It is believed the victim and the suspect were not known to each other, however, it is early in the investigation; the information provided is preliminary and subject to change. Additional information will be provided when available.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

COPS: “Dead Body” Found At Spring Hill Residence; “Obvious…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Broward Sheriff’s Office Bat Unit Targets ‘Heat’…

Joe Mcdermott

After Billions of Dollars and Dozens of Wartime…

Rachana Pradhan
1 of 929