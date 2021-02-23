Suspect in Custody After Stabbing In Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL – On Tuesday, February 23, just after 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies along with Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to the area of Mariner Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard alongside the Walgreens regarding a male on the ground, who was reportedly bleeding from his face.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a male on the sidewalk; the male was bleeding profusely from his upper body. A preliminary investigation revealed the male had been stabbed. Witnesses provided a description and direction of travel for a female suspect. Deputies quickly located the suspect walking eastbound on Cortez Boulevard and placed her into custody.

The suspect is currently being interviewed by detectives. There are no other known suspects at large and there is no threat to the community. The victim was treated on scene by HCFES then transported to a local trauma center. His condition is unknown at this time.

It is believed the victim and the suspect were not known to each other, however, it is early in the investigation; the information provided is preliminary and subject to change. Additional information will be provided when available.