Supreme Court Allows NY Prosecutors to Receive Donald Trump’s Tax Returns, Financial Records; Trump Releases Statement on “Headhunting”

NEW YORK, NY – According to reports, the Supreme Court will allow Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to have access to Donald Trump’s financial records and years of tax returns; documents that the former President has constantly fought against making available for years.

The documents in question, which will be released by Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars, are from a period of time ranging from January 2011 to August 2019, and will be used for Vance’s investigation into so-called “hush money” payments made by former Trump Organization lawyer Michael Cohen to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump while he was married – which he denies – in addition to possible tax fraud and other alleged crimes.

In addition, Vance’s office is also looking into potential “insurance and bank fraud by the Trump Organization and its officers” after Cohen – who formerly served as Trump’s personal attorney – claimed to Congress in 2019 that Trump would fraudulently increase or decrease the values of his properties when it came to tax and insurance purposes.

Trump’s financial and tax records will be subject to grand jury secrecy rules that will prevent them from being released to the public.

Trump released a statement reacting to the news that New York prosecutors will now have full, unfettered access to his financial records, saying that it is another example of the “witch hunt” that plagued him throughout his single term in the White House.

“This investigation is a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country, whether it was the never ending $32 million Mueller hoax, which already investigated everything that could possible be investigation [sic], ‘Russia Russia Russia,’ where there was a finding of ‘No Collusion,’ or two ridiculous ‘Crazy Nancy’ inspired impeachment attempts where I was found NOT GUILTY. It just never ends!”