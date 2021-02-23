Pennsylvania Girl, 14, Stabbed Handicapped Sister, 19, to Death While Parents Slept; Discovered With Large Knife Jutting Out Of Neck

MANHEIM, PA – According to reports, a Pennsylvania teen is accused of stabbing her older sister to death in their Manheim Township home Monday morning while their parents were sleeping. Claire Miller, 14, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of her sister Helen, 19, who is wheelchair bound, officials say.

Miller is being charged as an adult due to the fact that homicide is not considered a delinquent act in the state of Pennsylvania, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on February 22, Claire Miller called 911 and reported that she had killed her sister at their home, a one-story ranch-style residence located on Clayton Road. Miller as described in court documents as being “hysterical” while on the phone.

Responding police said that they saw Miller standing outside of the house, saying “I stabbed my sister” over and over, in addition to blood on the snow near the driveway; Miller appeared to be attempting to wash blood off of her hands in the snow, officials say.

Miller brought officers to a bedroom in the residence where they discovered her sister with a blood-stained pillow over her face and a large knife jutting out of her neck, just above her chest, according to police; Helen was lying on her back with her hands near her head, according to reports.

Despite first responders attempting life-saving measures, Helen Miller was later pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m., authorities say. Helen had been stabbed at an undetermined time during the night while the parents of the two girls were sleeping in another room of the house. The circumstances surrounding the alleged attack are currently unknown.

Claire Miller was arraigned Monday morning, and is currently being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison.