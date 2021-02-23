Dominion Files $1.3 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against “MyPillow Guy” Mike Lindell Over Voter Fraud Claims; Says He Is “Very, Very Happy”

CHANHASSEN, MN – Mike Lindell, founder and CEO of MyPillow, is being hit with a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed Monday by Dominion Voting Systems, who alleges that Lindell has been falsely claiming that the company’s voting machines secretly “rigged” the voting results for the 2020 presidential election in November.

Lindell, a close associate and supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been an outspoken proponent of conspiracy theories that the election was “rigged” in Biden’s favor and that – among other allegations – Dominion’s voting machines played a vital role by “flipping” votes originally cast for Trump into Biden votes instead. Lindell even went so far as to create his own movie on the topic – dubbed “Absolute Proof” – that contained little in the way of actual proof.

In an interview Monday, Mr. Lindell said he was “very, very happy” to learn of @dominionvoting lawsuit.





After ignoring numerous warnings, Lindell is now being sued by Dominion, who filed a lawsuit against the CEO and his pillow company in federal court in the District of Columbia, claiming that the false information that he is spreading amounts to what Dominion calls the “Big Lie.”

“No amount of money can repair the damage that’s been done by these lies, which are easily disproved,” the lawsuit says. “Hundreds of documented audits and recounts have proven that Dominion machines accurately counted votes. We look forward to proving these facts in a court of law.”

The lawsuit alleges that MyPillow has profited off of Lindell’s misinformation campaign, despite the CEO’s claims to the contrary that he is actually on-track to lose $65 million in 2021 over election fraud claims.

“MyPillow’s defamatory marketing campaign — with promo codes like `FightforTrump,′ ‘45,’ ‘Proof’ and ‘QAnon’— has increased MyPillow sales by 30-40% and continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases,” the lawsuit says.

Recently, Dominion has filed similar billion-dollar lawsuits against other Trump associates who have been pushing the narrative that the company has been using their tech to rig the election, including Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Dominion Voting Systems has filed another billion-dollar defamation lawsuit, this time against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell: https://t.co/76EAeIWsTH





Officials have stated that the 2020 election was the “most secure ever” and former U.S. Attorney General William Bar has stated that the Department of Justice, after conducting an investigation, did not uncover widespread voter fraud that would have changed the outcome of the election.