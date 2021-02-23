CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Suspect Wanted For Fraudulent Withdraws From Two Different Banks Of America In Boca Raton Area

By Joe Mcdermott
SUSPECT WANTED
BOCA RATON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for fraudulent withdraws from two different Bank of America locations in the Boca Raton area.

According to authorities, an unknown female entered the bank and fraudulently withdrew just under $20,000 in cash on November 20, 2020 and December 7, 2020. Both banks are located in unincorporated Boca Raton.

Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

