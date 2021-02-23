COPS: “Dead Body” Found At Spring Hill Residence; “Obvious Signs of Homicidal Violence Present,” One Suspect Under Arrest

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Greenbrier Court in Spring Hill after having received information that a “Dead Body” was located there.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Monday, February 22, just before 10:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Greenbrier Court in Spring Hill after having received information that a “Dead Body” was located there. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with three individuals inside the residence. After speaking briefly with these individuals, the deputies were escorted through the residence. Almost immediately, deputies discovered a male, who was deceased, in one of the rooms. Obvious signs of homicidal violence were present.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is still very active; therefore, limited information will be released at this time. A suspect, who was present in the residence when deputies arrived, has been placed under arrest. There are no other known suspects at large, at this time and there is no known threat to the community.

The suspect and the victim were known to each other. The victim will not be identified as per Marsy’s Law. The victim’s next of kin has been notified. More information may be released as the investigation progresses.