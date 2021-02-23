ATV Driver Dies From Injuries in February 5 Crash

The FedEx driver was uninjured but Joseph Sledge, 35, appeared to sustain a severe head injury and was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Sledge was not wearing a helmet.

DELTONA, FL – The driver of an ATV, who was critically injured after colliding with a FedEx truck in Deltona, has died of his injuries. Joseph Sledge, 35, had been hospitalized since the accident occurred just before 10 a.m. February 5 at Courtland Boulevard and South Dorchester Drive.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office’s initial investigation indicated both vehicles were traveling northbound on Courtland Boulevard, toward South Dorchester Drive. The ATV was traveling on the right shoulder of Courtland.

As the FedEx driver turned right onto South Dorchester, Sledge applied his brakes in an attempt to avoid a collision but in doing so, the ATV and Sledge flipped forward, causing both to strike the passenger side of the FedEx truck.

The FedEx driver was uninjured but Sledge appeared to sustain a severe head injury and was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The FedEx driver consented to a blood draw and was later released from the scene of the crash. An investigation showed drugs and/or alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor to the crash.

Sledge, who sustained a broken jaw and severe injuries died Saturday, February 20. He was not wearing a helmet.