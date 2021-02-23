CrimeLocalSociety

ATV Driver Dies From Injuries in February 5 Crash

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

Volusia Sheriff
The FedEx driver was uninjured but Joseph Sledge, 35, appeared to sustain a severe head injury and was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Sledge was not wearing a helmet.

DELTONA, FL – The driver of an ATV, who was critically injured after colliding with a FedEx truck in Deltona, has died of his injuries. Joseph Sledge, 35, had been hospitalized since the accident occurred just before 10 a.m. February 5 at Courtland Boulevard and South Dorchester Drive.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office’s initial investigation indicated both vehicles were traveling northbound on Courtland Boulevard, toward South Dorchester Drive. The ATV was traveling on the right shoulder of Courtland.

As the FedEx driver turned right onto South Dorchester, Sledge applied his brakes in an attempt to avoid a collision but in doing so, the ATV and Sledge flipped forward, causing both to strike the passenger side of the FedEx truck.

The FedEx driver was uninjured but Sledge appeared to sustain a severe head injury  and was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital with serious injuries. The FedEx driver consented to a blood draw and was later released from the scene of the crash. An investigation showed drugs and/or alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor to the crash.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Sledge, who sustained a broken jaw and severe injuries died Saturday, February 20. He was not wearing a helmet.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

COPS: “Dead Body” Found At Spring Hill Residence; “Obvious…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Broward Sheriff’s Office Bat Unit Targets ‘Heat’…

Joe Mcdermott

After Billions of Dollars and Dozens of Wartime…

Rachana Pradhan
1 of 929