Palm Beach Sheriff’s Foundation Announces Recipients of Youth Scholarship Program; 15 Seniors Receive $2,500; Renewable Four Years
PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation (PBCSF) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2021 Youth Scholarship Program. 15 Palm Beach County high school seniors, all of whom were nominated by a sworn employee of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, will receive $2,500 scholarships for their freshman year of college. Each scholarship is renewable for up to 4 years of college or trade school. This is the 7th year of the program, and the Sheriff’s Foundation is committed to distributing $150,000 a year in scholarships.
Here is the 7th class of scholarship winners:
- Makye Boles, Grandview Preparatory School, Florida Southern College
- Mikeria Chandler, The Shepherd’s School, Lynn University
- Kolton DesRochers, Glades Day School, University of Central Florida
- Alex Estuardo Escalante, Royal Palm Beach Community High School, Palm Beach State College
- De’Miya Harris, Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, Florida A&M University
- Alyssa Huott, Boca Raton Community High School, Florida Atlantic University
- Diana Hurtado, Santaluces Community High School, Florida International University
- Savannah Jones, Palm Beach Central High School, Florida A&M University
- Michael Joseph, Palm Beach Lakes Community High School, Florida A&M University
- Faith Krost, Olympic Heights Community High School, University of North Florida
- Jonathan Mireles, John I. Leonard Community High School, Palm Beach State College
- Brenda Nakasone, Olympic Heights Community High School, University of Central Florida
- Roel Rivera II, Glades Central Community High School, Palm Beach State College
- Skylar Rowley, Glades Central Community High School, Florida Atlantic University
- Cyrus Valuntas, Royal Palm Beach Community High School, Florida Atlantic University
The students will receive their scholarships and be recognized at a luncheon on March 7th at 12:30pm at the International Polo Club in Wellington.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization that helps underprivileged children through such programs as Shop with a Cop and Youth Scholarships. Our support for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office enhances deputy safety by subsidizing new equipment that might otherwise be unattainable. In addition, the Foundation has provided great support for the K-9, Domestic Violence, and Gang Units, and we assist PBSO employees in times of need.
For more information about the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation, please visit PBCSF.org