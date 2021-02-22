POLL: Nearly Half of Republicans Surveyed Would Leave GOP If Trump Started New Party

Former US President Donald Trump walks through onto the stage in front of a crowd. In the past, rumors have indicated that Trump at one point was mulling over possibly starting a “Patriot Party,” November 5, 2020. Washington, DC, Editorial credit: Christos S / Shutterstock.com, licensed.



NEW YORK, NY – According to the results of a Suffolk University-USA Today poll released on Sunday, almost half of all Republicans surveyed would leave the GOP if former President Donald Trump decided to launch a political party of his own.

46 percent of Republicans polled said that they would leave the current GOP, in its current state, if Trump decided to start a new independent party; 27 percent polled indicated that they would remain loyal to the Republican party, and an additional 27 percent were undecided either way.

In the past, rumors have indicated that Trump at one point was mulling over possibly starting a “Patriot Party,” although this no longer appears to be the case. However, anything is possible when it comes to the controversial former President.

Since leaving office, Trump has not publicly spoken as to his future political aspirations, but he has been critical of senior GOP members, in particular Mitch McConnell (KY) after the Senate Minority Leader – despite not voting to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial, where Trump was acquitted – nonetheless placed the blame for the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol directly at the former President’s feet.

“There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it. The people that stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president,” he said. “And having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole, which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on the Earth.”

McConnell also hinted that Trump may be subject to possible criminal prosecution as a civilian for alleged crimes committed in office, saying “he didn’t get away with anything yet.”

In response, Trump lambasted McConnell in a public statement where he questioned the veteran Senator’s leadership skills, lending renewed speculation that Trump could potentially be thinking of either starting a party of his own, or perhaps doing what he can to wrest power from the GOP itself in preparation for a 2024 run at office.