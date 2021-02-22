CrimeLocalSociety

Lee County Detectives Seeking Two Juveniles Tied To Two Crimes In Fort Myers Area; Cash Reward Offered for Identities and Location

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

Two young men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Larry's Jewelry and Pawn Shop, located at 11430 S. Cleveland Avenue and a Wawa gas station, located just down the street at 12701 S. Cleveland Avenue.
Two young men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Larry’s Jewelry and Pawn Shop, located at 11430 S. Cleveland Avenue and a Wawa gas station, located just down the street at 12701 S. Cleveland Avenue.

FORT MYERS, FL – It was a busy morning for two young men, who are wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station, as well as an attempted burglary at a local business. According to authorities, their spree started around 1 a.m. today, February 22nd, when the duo were caught on video smashing the front door of Larry’s Jewelry and Pawn Shop, located at 11430 S. Cleveland Avenue.

When the glass door shattered to pieces, the businesses alarm went off and the two young suspects fled. Just over an hour later, they turned up at the Wawa gas station, located just down the street at 12701 S. Cleveland Avenue. After meandering around the store, reportedly acting suspiciously, the young men went behind the counter and started removing e-cigarettes from the display. When a cashier approached, one of the boys held up a hammer and told the woman to back off. The two then fled out the rear entrance of the store.

“We understand that these are young men, however they have now committed two felony crimes, and upon their identification and arrests, they will be charged accordingly,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “Just because they are young does not mean they are immune to facing the consequences of their actions.”

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of these suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Dr. Fauci Says “Significant Degree of Normality” to be…

Christopher Boyle

Driver Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Deadly…

Joe Mcdermott

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Foundation Announces Recipients of…

George McGregor
1 of 925