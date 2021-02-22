Lee County Detectives Seeking Two Juveniles Tied To Two Crimes In Fort Myers Area; Cash Reward Offered for Identities and Location

Two young men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery at Larry’s Jewelry and Pawn Shop, located at 11430 S. Cleveland Avenue and a Wawa gas station, located just down the street at 12701 S. Cleveland Avenue.

FORT MYERS, FL – It was a busy morning for two young men, who are wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station, as well as an attempted burglary at a local business. According to authorities, their spree started around 1 a.m. today, February 22nd, when the duo were caught on video smashing the front door of Larry’s Jewelry and Pawn Shop, located at 11430 S. Cleveland Avenue.

When the glass door shattered to pieces, the businesses alarm went off and the two young suspects fled. Just over an hour later, they turned up at the Wawa gas station, located just down the street at 12701 S. Cleveland Avenue. After meandering around the store, reportedly acting suspiciously, the young men went behind the counter and started removing e-cigarettes from the display. When a cashier approached, one of the boys held up a hammer and told the woman to back off. The two then fled out the rear entrance of the store.

“We understand that these are young men, however they have now committed two felony crimes, and upon their identification and arrests, they will be charged accordingly,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “Just because they are young does not mean they are immune to facing the consequences of their actions.”

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of these suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.