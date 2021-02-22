CrimeLocalSociety

FEDS: Boca Raton Resident Who Threatened to Kill FBI Agents Charged in West Palm Beach Federal Court

By Joe Mcdermott
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – South Florida federal prosecutors have charged a 59-year-old woman from Boca Raton with making a communication in interstate commerce that threatened to kill agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). 

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint affidavit, the FBI received an online tip to the National Threat Operation Center (NTOC) on January 16, 2021, that Suzanne Kaye posted information on her Facebook page that she was present at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. 

On January 28, 2021, agents contacted Kaye by phone and informed her of the FBI’s interest in interviewing her about her travel to Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.  Kaye asked the agents if they had proof that she traveled to Washington D.C., says the affidavit. Agents stated that the FBI would like to interview her about her travel. Kaye denied having traveled to Washington D.C., but claimed she was aware of individuals who did travel there.  She agreed to speak with the FBI and provided her current address in Boca Raton, Florida.   

The complaint affidavit also alleges that on January 31, 2021, at approximately 10:38 p.m., Kaye posted a video on her Facebook page titled “ANGRY Patriot Hippie” which was captioned, “F— the FBI!!” 

VIDEO POSTED SOCIAL MEDIA

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

In the video, Kaye announced that she received a telephone call from the FBI asking about her travel to Washington D.C.  Kaye then told her audience in the video that she will not talk to the FBI without counsel, and that she will exercise “my second amendment right to shoot your f—— ass if you come here,” implying that she will use violence against FBI Agents if they come to her residence.  On that same day, Kaye posted the same video to her Instagram and TikTok social media platforms as well, alleges the affidavit.  

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, made the announcement.  Kaye had her initial appearance this week before a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach, where law enforcement officers arrested her.  A bond hearing has been scheduled for February 24, 2021. 

FBI West Palm Beach is handling the investigation.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Dispoto of the Southern District of Florida is prosecuting the case.  A federal criminal complaint is merely an accusation.  A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

You may find related court documents on the website of the District Court for the Southern District of Florida at www.flsd.uscourts.gov or on http://pacer.flsd.uscourts.gov under case number 21-mj-08055. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Driver Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Deadly…

Joe Mcdermott

Lee County Detectives Seeking Two Juveniles Tied To Two…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Foundation Announces Recipients of…

George McGregor
1 of 925