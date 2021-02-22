FEDS: Boca Raton Resident Who Threatened to Kill FBI Agents Charged in West Palm Beach Federal Court

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – South Florida federal prosecutors have charged a 59-year-old woman from Boca Raton with making a communication in interstate commerce that threatened to kill agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint affidavit, the FBI received an online tip to the National Threat Operation Center (NTOC) on January 16, 2021, that Suzanne Kaye posted information on her Facebook page that she was present at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.

On January 28, 2021, agents contacted Kaye by phone and informed her of the FBI’s interest in interviewing her about her travel to Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. Kaye asked the agents if they had proof that she traveled to Washington D.C., says the affidavit. Agents stated that the FBI would like to interview her about her travel. Kaye denied having traveled to Washington D.C., but claimed she was aware of individuals who did travel there. She agreed to speak with the FBI and provided her current address in Boca Raton, Florida.

The complaint affidavit also alleges that on January 31, 2021, at approximately 10:38 p.m., Kaye posted a video on her Facebook page titled “ANGRY Patriot Hippie” which was captioned, “F— the FBI!!”

VIDEO POSTED SOCIAL MEDIA

In the video, Kaye announced that she received a telephone call from the FBI asking about her travel to Washington D.C. Kaye then told her audience in the video that she will not talk to the FBI without counsel, and that she will exercise “my second amendment right to shoot your f—— ass if you come here,” implying that she will use violence against FBI Agents if they come to her residence. On that same day, Kaye posted the same video to her Instagram and TikTok social media platforms as well, alleges the affidavit.

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, made the announcement. Kaye had her initial appearance this week before a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach, where law enforcement officers arrested her. A bond hearing has been scheduled for February 24, 2021.

FBI West Palm Beach is handling the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Dispoto of the Southern District of Florida is prosecuting the case. A federal criminal complaint is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

