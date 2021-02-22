CrimeLocalSociety

Driver Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Deadly Hit-and-Run; K-9 Unit Located Driver At Nearby Apartment Complex Lauderdale Lakes

By Joe Mcdermott
Cheap Domain Names, Custom Email Addresses and Simple Website Builders [Advertisement]

FATAL HIT-AND-RUN
After the suspects vehicle came to a stop, he fled the scene on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit was able to assist in locating the driver at an apartment complex on Northwest 36th Street where he was taken into custody.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a driver who fled after a deadly hit-and-run. A preliminary investigation shows shortly after midnight on Saturday, February 20, Darren Fertil, 30, of Lauderdale Lakes, was traveling eastbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard in a silver Honda approaching Northwest 46th Avenue. Marcus Dylan Hemans, 19, of Fort Lauderdale, was traveling westbound in an Audi on West Oakland Park Boulevard approaching Northwest 46th Avenue when Fertil turned left to travel northbound on Northwest 46th Avenue. Fertil failed to yield the right of way when turning left and struck the driver’s side of Hemans’ vehicle.

The impact caused Hemans’ vehicle to strike a tree on the north side of West Oakland Park Boulevard. The impact with the tree caused Hemans’ vehicle to be redirected back to the roadway where it came to a final rest. After Fertil’s vehicle came to a stop, he fled the scene on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit was able to assist in locating the driver at an apartment complex on Northwest 36th Street where he was taken into custody.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue airlifted Hemans to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Fertil is charged with two counts of DUI with damage to property or person, DUI second offense, failure to remain at an accident involving death, driving while license suspended and failure to yield right-of-way when turning left. Additionally, Fertil had an active warrant for driving with a suspended license. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Dr. Fauci Says “Significant Degree of Normality” to be…

Christopher Boyle

Lee County Detectives Seeking Two Juveniles Tied To Two…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Foundation Announces Recipients of…

George McGregor
1 of 925