Driver Faces Multiple Charges After Fleeing From Deadly Hit-and-Run; K-9 Unit Located Driver At Nearby Apartment Complex Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a driver who fled after a deadly hit-and-run. A preliminary investigation shows shortly after midnight on Saturday, February 20, Darren Fertil, 30, of Lauderdale Lakes, was traveling eastbound on West Oakland Park Boulevard in a silver Honda approaching Northwest 46th Avenue. Marcus Dylan Hemans, 19, of Fort Lauderdale, was traveling westbound in an Audi on West Oakland Park Boulevard approaching Northwest 46th Avenue when Fertil turned left to travel northbound on Northwest 46th Avenue. Fertil failed to yield the right of way when turning left and struck the driver’s side of Hemans’ vehicle.

The impact caused Hemans’ vehicle to strike a tree on the north side of West Oakland Park Boulevard. The impact with the tree caused Hemans’ vehicle to be redirected back to the roadway where it came to a final rest. After Fertil’s vehicle came to a stop, he fled the scene on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 unit was able to assist in locating the driver at an apartment complex on Northwest 36th Street where he was taken into custody.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue airlifted Hemans to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Fertil is charged with two counts of DUI with damage to property or person, DUI second offense, failure to remain at an accident involving death, driving while license suspended and failure to yield right-of-way when turning left. Additionally, Fertil had an active warrant for driving with a suspended license. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.