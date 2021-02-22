CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: “Dirty Dozen” Of Predators Seeking Sex With Children Arrested In Marion County After Local, State And Federal Sting Operation

By Jessica Mcfadyen
MARION COUNTY, FL – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) with assistance from other local, state and federal agencies conducted a sting operation to identify and capture offenders seeking sex with children online. Each of these defendants made arrangements to meet and have sex with a girl or a boy in Marion County between the ages of 13-15 years old.  Eight of these men traveled to a location in Marion County to have sex with the child they thought they had been messaging online. Instead, they were met by law enforcement, placed in handcuffs and arrested. In addition, four individuals were arrested for transmitting harmful material to who they believed were minors.

During the online interactions with the suspects, all of them engaged in lewd conversations with the “child” and described the sexual acts they wanted to perform with them. Some of these men also sent sexually explicit photographs to the undercover officers.

“I will always use all my resources to hunt these evil predators down and bring them to justice,” said Sheriff Billy Woods. “I will continue to do everything I can to keep this evil from our children.”

Donald Dziadyk, 61, Obscene Communication – Travel to meet After use Computer to Lure Child Obscene Communication – Use Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
Use 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony Cruelty Towards Child- Transmit Info Harmful to Minors
Jason Sciongay, 34,
Obscene Communication – Travel to meet After use Computer to Lure Child Obscene Communication – Use Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
Use 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony
Koree Lee, 26, Obscene Communication – Travel to meet After use Computer to Lure Child Obscene Communication – Use Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
Use 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony
Ryan Boyette, 25, Obscene Communication – Travel to meet After use Computer to Lure Child Obscene Communication – Use Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
Use 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony Cruelty Towards Child- Transmit Info Harmful to Minors
Robert Hilse, 31, Use two-way comm. device to facilitate a felony Transmit harmful material to a minor
Allen Vasquez, 18, Transmit harmful material to a minor
Brayant McCullough, 33, Obscene Communication – Travel to meet After use Computer to Lure Child Obscene Communication – Use Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
Use 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony Operate Motor Vehicle without Valid License
Dunte Campbell, 31, Obscene Communication – Travel to meet After use Computer to Lure Child Obscene Communication – Use Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
Use 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jorge Cruz Ordonez, 33, Obscene Communication – Travel to meet After use Computer to Lure Child Obscene Communication – Use Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
Use 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony
Lonny Blankenship, 51, Obscene Communication – Travel to meet After use Computer to Lure Child Obscene Communication – Use Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
Use 2-way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony
Robert Salch, 22, Use two-way comm. device to facilitate a felony Transmit harmful material to a minor
Robin Strickland, 21, Use a computer to solicit a child, Use two-way comm. device to facilitate a felony Transmit harmful material to a minor
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to acknowledge and give their sincerest gratitude to the following agencies for their assistance during this operation: Ocala Police Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Gainesville Police Department and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.  The following community partners should also be recognized for their support during this operation: LaBella’s Italian Piatto & Pizzeria, Chemistry Salon, Sonny’s Barbeque, Pasta Faire, RP Dental, Publix, Walmart, and Raze Energy Drinks.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
