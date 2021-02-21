Man Living In Shed Killed In Fire Near Ormond Beach

The fire was reported around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters from Volusia County, Ormond Beach and Holly Hill extinguished the flames. The victim, who had been pulled from the doorway of the shed by a witness, was pronounced dead at the scene. File photo. Editorial credit: Martin Wheeler III / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – One person was pronounced dead Sunday morning after a shed caught fire at a home near Ormond Beach. The deceased has been tentatively identified as a 50-year-old man who was living in the shed at 136 Seville Street.

The fire was reported around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters from Volusia County, Ormond Beach and Holly Hill extinguished the flames. The victim, who had been pulled from the doorway of the shed by a witness, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The county and state fire marshal’s offices responded to investigate the cause of the fire. While an official determination is pending, there were no initial indications of any suspicious circumstances. The fire appears to have been an accident.

Because the victim’s next of kin has not been located or contacted yet, his name is not being released at this time.