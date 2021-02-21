CrimeLocalSociety

Homicide Suspect Found Deceased In Lauderdale Lakes Canal

By Joe Mcdermott
A resident in the 3700 block of Northwest 41st Street discovered a body floating in the nearby canal. Deputies and the dive team responded to the scene and located the deceased body. Homicide and crime scene units responded to the scene to investigate. File photo.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – A suspect wanted in connection with a Lauderdale Lakes homicide was found deceased in a canal Sunday morning. Homicide detectives had an arrest warrant for Rashad Stevenson, 23, since the shooting that left one person dead Thursday night.

According to authorities, shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, Broward County Regional Communications received a call of a shooting in the 4200 block of Northwest 38th Terrace. Broward Sheriff’s Office Lauderdale Lakes deputies responded to the area and located one adult male victim later identified as Ricky Burton, 29, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, February 21, a resident in the 3700 block of Northwest 41st Street discovered a body floating in the nearby canal. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and the dive team responded to the scene and located the deceased body. Homicide and crime scene units responded to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information or who may have seen this shooting is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detectives John Curcio or Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4212. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

