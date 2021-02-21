CrimeLocalSociety

Estranged Husband Stabs Wife And Kills Boyfriend In Domestic Dispute In Miami

By Joe Mcdermott
DEATH INVESTIGATION
MIAMI-DADE, FL — The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a stabbing that resulted in two people dead and one injured. According to investigators, the victim was at her residence 8202 NW Miami Court in Miami, with her boyfriend, when her estranged husband arrived and stabbed them both.

The subject fled in his vehicle prior to officers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) arriving at the home. The female victim was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. The male victim was determined deceased on the scene. Short time later, the Florida Highway Patrol and MDFR responded to a vehicle crash on I-95 North at the exit ramp of SR-826.

The driver, who was later identified as the estranged husband, was determined deceased. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers
(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

