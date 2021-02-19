Tenet Florida Physician Services Enters Into Lease With Azure Development On 12,000 Square-Foot ‘For Occupancy’ Medical Centre In Delray Beach

A rendering of the two-story, 24,000 square-foot, class-A medical office to be completed in summer 2021. The project is located at 16215 Jog Road near the intersection of Linton Boulevard and Jog Road, situated less than one mile west of Delray Medical Center, a Level 1 Trauma facility and hospital.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Azure Development, a custom developer known for luxury residential homes and unique commercial properties, is pleased to announce that it has leased ±12,000 square feet in its new Addison Medical Centre to Tenet Florida Physician Services (“TFPS”), a division of Tenet Healthcare Corporation. The project is located at 16215 Jog Road near the intersection of Linton Boulevard and Jog Road, situated less than one mile west of Delray Medical Center, a Level 1 Trauma facility and hospital.

TFPS has leased the ground floor space at Addison Medical Centre to operate its Prime Vascular Institute outpatient vascular surgery program, led by Joseph Ricotta, MD, MS, DFSVS, FACS, National Medical Director of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy for Tenet Healthcare. Dr. Ricotta is nationally and internationally recognized as an expert in the field of vascular and endovascular surgery.

Construction for Addison Medical Centre commenced in January 2021 and is expected to be completed this summer. Thereafter, interior tenant buildouts will commence and likely finish by late 2021 allowing for initial occupants to open for business prior to the end of the year. Remaining leasing opportunities for medical office space are available on the second floor with suites ranging from 2,750 to 12,000 square-feet. Ideal tenants include medical professionals, such as dermatologists, plastic surgeons OB/GYN and orthopedists.

The project is being led by Richard Caster and Brian Grossberg, principals of Azure Development in Delray Beach.

“We are proud to be building an exceptional class-A medical office project in the Delray Beach / Boca Raton market to serve the many exclusive nearby residential communities,” said Caster. “We are thrilled to offer area medical professionals top-of-the line amenities, fixtures and technological systems in a high-visibility location, and look forward to Addison Medical Centre becoming the most sought-after professional medical space in the region.”

For information on remaining leasing opportunities at Addison Medical Centre, please contact Chad Costello of Healthcare Realty Advisors at 561-452-1387, via email at chadcostello@hraflorida.com or visit www.addisonmedicalcentre.com.

About Azure Development

Azure Development, based in East Delray Beach, is a custom developer widely recognized for its luxury residential homes and unique commercial properties. The company was founded in 2013 by Richard Caster and Brian Grossberg, who have lived and worked in the Delray Beach and Boca Raton communities for a combined 40 years. Caster and Grossberg share a passion for exceptional design, flawless finishes, sophisticated fixtures, attention to detail, and superior craftmanship, which they bring to every project. Azure Development offers exquisitely designed luxury single and multi-family homes along the coastal communities of South Palm Beach County, in addition to unique commercial properties for sophisticated professionals. Azure uses a broad palette of architectural styles, quality design and flawless construction that embraces the South Florida lifestyle and recognizes that a home is more than just a place of residence, it is the foundation for everyday living. To learn more, visit: https://azurefl.com/.