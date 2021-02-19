St. Mary’s Thrift Store Larceny Suspect Arrested, Three Flagler County Suspects Still Unidentified

This is an active and ongoing investigation to find the remaining three suspects regarding a separate theft from St. Mary’s Thrift Store. If you have any information on this incident, please contact the FCSO at 386-313-4911 and mention Case Number 2021-15263 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

BUNNELL, FL – On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) was notified of a larceny that took place at St. Mary’s Thrift Store, located at 111 St. Mary’s Place in Bunnell. The thrift store is owned by St. Mary Catholic Church and takes donations from the public to be resold to support local charities and church functions. Church staff noticed their green metal wagon missing, which is typically left out in the front of the store and used to help elderly members transport donated items to and from their vehicles.

Church staff reviewed surveillance footage, discovering a white female exiting a red Ford Focus and stealing several items from the rear of the building along with the green metal wagon that was in front of the store.

FCSO General Assignment Detectives reviewed the surveillance footage with the church staff members and began conducting a canvass of the immediate area. FCSO Detectives located a red Ford Focus in the parking lot of the Old Dixie Community Park occupied by a white female matching the description of the suspect viewed in the church’s surveillance video. Detectives identified the female in the vehicle as 46-year-old Angelia Nicole Newsome.

Newsome eventually confessed that she had taken items from the church thrift store, including the green wagon, thinking that it was acceptable due to having donated items to the church in the past.

FCSO Detectives were able to recover over 25 miscellaneous items that had been taken from the church over the last month, which were ultimately returned to St. Mary’s Thrift Store. Newsome was arrested at the Flagler County Courthouse for Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure and Petit Theft and booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She is being held on a $2,000 bond.

“Our detectives did a great job in locating this suspect and returning the stolen property,“ Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We are continuing to investigate the other thefts and asking the community to contact us if they recognize this vehicle or these suspects.”

FCSO is still seeking assistance from the public with identifying the below vehicle and individuals in reference to separate thefts from St. Mary’s Thrift Store. The arrest of Newsome and the below individuals do not appear to be related in any way.

This is an active and ongoing investigation to find the remaining three suspects regarding a separate theft from St. Mary’s Thrift Store. If you have any information on this incident, please contact the FCSO at 386-313-4911 and mention Case Number 2021-15263 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).