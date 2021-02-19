CrimeLocalSociety

Pompano Beach Man Dies on Motorcycle In Dania Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Dania Beach
Dante Brovillette, 41, of Pompano Beach, was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson westbound along Griffin Road when he struck the passenger side of a Kia resulting in his ejection from the motorcycle. Brovillette, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he died a short time later.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a two vehicle crash that left one motorcyclist dead Thursday afternoon. According to detectives, a preliminary investigation showed around 1 p.m., Jonathan Ross Lubert, 38, of Homestead, was traveling eastbound on Griffin Road in a 2020 Kia Sorento and entered the dedicated left turn lane at Southwest 33rd Avenue. Dante Brovillette, 41, of Pompano Beach, was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson westbound along Griffin Road, approaching Southwest 33rd Avenue.

As Lubert began to turn his vehicle onto Southwest 33rd Avenue, entering the path of the motorcycle, Brovillette struck the passenger side of the Kia resulting in his ejection from the motorcycle. Brovillette, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He died a short time later.

Lubert and his passenger remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

