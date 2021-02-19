Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting On I95 Near Donald Ross Road In Palm Beach Gardens; One Man Dead, One Man Detained For Questioning

According to investigators, what is known so far is that an altercation between two male motorists resulted in gunfire with one male deceased. One male is currently detained for questioning. The fatal shooting that took place on North Bound I95 near the exist of Donald Ross Road.

UPDATE FEBRUARY 19, 2021, 8:05 PM: No arrests have been made at this time, however, the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone that may have witnessed an altercation on I95, today, in the Northbound lanes near Donald Ross Road is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on North Bound I95 near the exist of Donald Ross Road where Palm Beach Sheriff’s have adopted the investigation from Florida Highway Patrol. The incident took place today, February 19, at approximately 1:42 pm.

What is known so far is there was an altercation between two adult male motorists that resulted in gunfire. One male is deceased on scene. One male is currently detained for questioning. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently on scene investigating. Florida Highway Patrol and Palm Beach Gardens Police are assisting with traffic control.

Detectives are requesting anyone that may have been in the area and witnessed the shooting to contact Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Dispatch at 561-688-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS.

