Non-Profit Group Unveils “Vaccine Bill of Rights” to “Protect Freedoms of Americans,” Fight Against Medical Cancel Culture, Big Tech Censorship

America’s Frontline Doctors founder Dr. Simone Gold describing her experience and groups work at an event in Atlanta, GA. Gold is a board-certified emergency physician and attorney. She graduated from Chicago Medical School and Stanford University Law School. Photo: YouTube.

LOS ANGELES, CA – America’s Frontline Doctors, a non-profit group of licensed physicians who say they are “the unbiased and uncensored source of medical information” and call themselves “the Trusted Name for Independent Information in the fight against medical cancel culture and Big Tech censorship,” have announced the release and development of a ‘Vaccine Bill of Rights’ so “state legislatures can re-affirm their commitment to individual rights of conscience, assembly, and movement.”

The group is calling on Americans to read the memorializing resolution and to contact their state legislators telling them to immediately support, sponsor and pass a COVID-19 Vaccine Bill of Rights.

According to the groups website, “The Vaccine Bill of Rights” contains six general categories of protections for individuals against government overreach and attempted interventions by private businesses and organizations.

They are as follows:

No persons will be mandated, coerced, forced, or pressured to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

No physician or nurse shall be asked by their employer to promote a COVID-19 vaccine.

All persons reserve the right, always, to determine what is in their own best medical interest without threat to their livelihood or freedom of movement.

All persons must be given access to independent information to help them determine what is in their own best medical interest, including the risk of death based upon age/condition from contracting COVID-19 naturally. This information must include information from sources that are independent of a conflict of interest such as a government, political or commercial entity. Such information can be included but cannot be the sole source of information.

The elderly is additionally entitled to a knowledgeable, independent advocate with medical training to help them determine their own medical interest.

Private businesses operating within the jurisdiction have no legal authority to require or mandate or coerce medication or experimental medication for any persons.

The entire memorializing resolution (also included below) urging states to immediately enact can be read on the group’s website: https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/vaccine-bill-of-rights/ – The release also included a way to find state lawmaker’s contact info at: https://openstates.org/find_your_legislator/